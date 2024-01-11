Picnic for a Cause at The Royal Poinciana Plaza

The Royal Poinciana Plaza and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County will partner to host the Palm Beach Picnic on February 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Palm Beach Picnic benefits Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County’s 2024 Women Build, an annual event that supports Habitat’s affordable home-building efforts while bringing together and empowering women across Palm Beach County. Women Build will take place on March 14 and 15.

Join chairs Collin Adams and Farrah Scott, along with honorary chair Lori Berg, for a Slim Aarons-inspired afternoon event designed by The Pretty Picnic in The Royal’s East Garden.

Enjoy live music by DJ Adam Lipson, a fashion show, garden games, and elevated picnic cuisine by Nosh Catering, as well as picnic baskets by Apricot and Olive.

Cabanas and tickets are now available. Tickets for the Palm Beach Picnic start at $250 per person. For more information and to purchase, click here.