Hands-On Hobbies in the Palm Beaches

Clay Play

Hit the clay at Avenue Pottery during the West Palm Beach studio’s building sessions, “Meet the Wheel” classes, and more. Also on offer: Saturday kids’ workshops and a four-class wheel series on Thursday evenings. Prefer to take the studio for a spin on your own? Book a private lesson or party for you and your crew. Or give up and just shop the stunning ceramics made by Avenue Pottery founder Lani Goodrich.

Shell Yeah

Get your shell on at Palm Beach Regency in West Palm Beach, which frequently hosts shell art workshops (the next ones are slated for May 10 and June 4). Attendees savor snacks and refreshments while learning how to make a home or fashion accessory, from clutches to napkin rings. Want to try the craft at home? Palm Beach Regency sells a DIY shell clutch kit on its website.

Stitch in Time

Sew, sip, and settle in with Sip & Stitch at Lycette Designs on Palm Beach, hosted on the second Wednesday of each month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The programming invites needlepoint lovers of all levels to work on their own projects together while enjoying light bites and refreshments. No ticket required—bring your own work in progress or begin something new.

Needle Drop

Whether you’re casting on for the first time or ready to tackle a wardrobe staple, Lake Park’s Knitting Concierge has a class for that. The shop offers monthly intro courses like Knitting 101 and Crochet 101 alongside skill-building workshops such as “My First Sweater,” guiding makers from basics to beautifully finished pieces.