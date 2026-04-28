Try Your Hand at Floral Design with Lewis Miller

Watching Lewis Miller arrange flowers is a little like following the movements of a symphony: an overture of roses, the delicate leggiero of an anemone, a thistle coming in with a contrapunto.

Trying to keep up with him is another story. At least, that’s what I think as I attempt to separate my callas from my carnations at Miller’s flower-arranging class. I keep one eye on his composition—a magnum opus, by any standard—and another on my uninspired tangle of stems. So many questions: How did he pull off that sophisticated cascade of hellebores? Why are my English roses drooping? And why are my ranunculuses fighting my peonies?

The answer to all comes down to the simple fact that Miller is a maestro whose work transcends the quotidian. Trying to imitate his style is not easy for a mere mortal, but his mini master classes do help. In teaching the principles of floral design, he breaks it down into composition, color, texture, shape, and movement. At first, it’s hard to grasp, but eventually it clicks—and when it does, bouquets look more organic, more effortless. Like a concerto that hits all the right notes.

Classes are offered periodically for a maximum of 16 students. Prices range from $275 to $395 and include the finished arrangement. Call 561-425-5525 for more details.