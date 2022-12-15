Haute Shots at Holden Luntz Gallery

Strut over to Worth Avenue on Palm Beach to take in “The Extended Runway: Fashion and the Photographic Creative,” a new exhibition presented by Holden Luntz Gallery December 17 to January 14.

Featuring photography by Norman Parkinson, William Helburn, Barbara Cole, Albert Watson, Arthur Elgort, and Horst P. Horst, the show chronicles the evolution of fashion and pays homage to the fashionistas and tastemakers who have made waves through the decades. Stop by the gallery to tour “The Extended Runway” Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.