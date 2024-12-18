High-Flying Holiday at the Kravis Center

Cirque Dreams Holidaze returns to Dreyfoos Hall at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach now through December 24

Photo courtesy of Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Photo courtesy of Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Infuse the holiday season with fantastic feats during performances of Cirque Dreams Holidaze, returning to the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach December 19-24. A blend of Broadway-caliber production design and contemporary circus magic, this family-friendly show features an original score, classic stories and songs, and a talented cast of holiday characters who defy gravity during tumbling routines, aerial acts, and more. Tickets start at $29.

