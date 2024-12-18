Infuse the holiday season with fantastic feats during performances of Cirque Dreams Holidaze, returning to the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach December 19-24. A blend of Broadway-caliber production design and contemporary circus magic, this family-friendly show features an original score, classic stories and songs, and a talented cast of holiday characters who defy gravity during tumbling routines, aerial acts, and more. Tickets start at $29.
High-Flying Holiday at the Kravis Center
