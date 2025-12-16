Holiday Culinary Happenings at the Four Seasons

The Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach is celebrating the holiday season with unique culinary offerings.

From December 18 to January 3, the resort will host a pop-up with Handshake Speakeasy, which earned the top spot on the World’s 50 Best Bars list in 2024 and 2025. The limited-edition menu features cocktails such as the Olive Oil Gimlet (tequila, olive oil, apple, and rosemary) and the Matcha Yuzu (whisky, matcha, and bright citrus), as well as bar bites like the Crab & Crust (a croissant filled with crab and topped with Kaluga caviar) and the Confit Envelope (a duck confit empanada with requesón and epazote).

Come Christmas Eve, head to Florie’s by Mauro Colagreco for a four-course dinner featuring festive interpretations of famous Florie’s dishes. On Christmas Day, the restaurant will host a lavish brunch accompanied by live music.

New Year’s Eve at Florie’s will kick off with Champagne and canapés before continuing with a five-course, wine-paired dinner. Celebrate 2026 the following day with a relaxing New Year’s Day brunch.