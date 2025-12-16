Mix Up the Grand Century Cocktail

The Boca Raton stands on the brink of a historic milestone: its centennial. For nearly 100 years, it has been a sanctuary of luxury, a place where elegance meets innovation. As 2026 approaches, the resort prepares to celebrate a century of hospitality that has defined its reputation worldwide. This landmark anniversary will unite guests, locals, and visitors in a series of grand events designed to honor the past and inspire the future. It’s a moment to reflect on a legacy built on excellence—and to toast to what’s to come.

To mark this special occasion, the resort will unveil exclusive experiences and signature cocktails that embody its timeless sophistication. Among these, the Grand Century shines as a toast to a hundred years of grandeur. Crafted with tequila and Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire, this cocktail captures the spirit of celebration. It’s a refined blend—vibrant, luxurious, and memorable—just like the resort itself.

Grand Century

Ingredients

1 1 / 2 oz. Casamigos Añejo Tequila

oz. Casamigos Añejo Tequila 1 1 / 2 oz. blood orange juice

oz. blood orange juice 3 / 4 oz. fresh lime juice

oz. fresh lime juice 1 / 2 oz. Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire 100th Anniversary Edition

oz. Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire 100th Anniversary Edition 1 / 2 oz. agave syrup

oz. agave syrup Dried orange wheel and gold leaf for garnish

Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously until chilled. Strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a dried orange wheel and a touch of gold leaf.