Indulge in an Evening of Dinner & Jazz

The Spady Cultural Heritage Museum will host an evening of jazz and family-style dinner in honor of Father’s Day and Juneteenth at the Field House at Old School Square in Delray Beach June 16.

Kicking off at 6 p.m., the evening will feature live jazz performed by the Jesse Jones Jr. Quartet, with a special appearance by Grammy-nominated music educator and recording artist Melton Mustafa Jr.

As they listen, guests will indulge in a three-course, family-style dinner prepared by chef Winston Williams, featuring dishes such as grilled tamarind jerk chicken and broiled snapper with Creole sauce. Pair dinner with a selection of Barrel of Monks beer or wine for a delightful dining experience.

In addition, enjoy raffle prizes and a historical presentation on the significance of Juneteenth. Proceeds from the evening will support the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum.

Tickets are $100 per person and include the concert, three-course dinner, and beer or wine.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit spadymuseun.org.