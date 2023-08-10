Kleinfeld Experience Coming to Brides by Lola Dré

Kleinfeld, the iconic bridal fashion boutique and home of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress, will bring its white glove bridal experience to Jupiter’s own Brides by Lola Dré, the town’s first luxury bridal salon, during an exclusive trunk show August 28 and 29.

With a premium selection of designer dresses and unparalleled service in tow, Kleinfeld’s top stylists will guide Florida brides toward their dream bridal looks during the inaugural event. The trunk show will even feature the expertise of bridal designer and star of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress Randy Fenoli.

“At Kleinfeld, we are dedicated to providing an unmatched experience that caters to the needs of every bride,” said Ronnie Rothstein, CEO of Kleinfeld Bridal. “Over the course of several years, we have searched the Florida market for the right partner to take the magic of Kleinfeld on the road. We finally found a team who could match our level of service at Lola Dré.”

Brides-to-be will peruse a curated edit of Kleinfeld gowns, each one thoughtfully chosen to reflect elegance and a fashion-forward vision.The trunk show is an incredible opportunity for future brides to view, try on, and purchase gowns from one of the world’s leading bridal retailers.

“It’s a great honor to collaborate with Kleinfeld, and we are looking forward to providing our clients with an even more comprehensive and exquisite bridal experience,” said Joseph Rahman, CEO of Lola Dré.

To attend, brides are encouraged to schedule their appointments early. For more information about the event or to book an appointment, please visit www.bridesbyloladre.com or contact Lola Dré directly at Kleinfeld@bridesbyloladre.com.