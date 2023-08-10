BRK Republic’s second annual West Palm Beach Beer Festival returns on August 26, taking over Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach from 6 to 10 p.m.

The indoor/outdoor bar, which serves as a social setting for dog lovers and beverage enthusiasts, will set the scene for the dog-friendly fundraising event, benefiting Friends of Jupiter Beach and Lake Worth Beach Cares.

Guests aged 21 years and older will sample an assortment of craft beers, indulge in the rich flavors of handpicked wines, and experience the artistry of expertly crafted spirits from local and national beverage vendors. This year, BRK Republic is also proud to present an exclusive section featuring select nonalcoholic brands, so that everyone can enjoy the festival.

Enjoy a live DJ, animal adoption booths, local business vendors, free beverage samplings from over 15 local purveyors, plus food for purchase. Dogs must be kept on a leash during the festival. Event will occur rain or shine.

Ticket options include VIP for $65, general admission for $50, and late arrivals for $30. Tickets are limited and available for purchase here.

To learn more about BRK Republic, click here or contact Kelly O’Meara at Kelly@jupitercompass.com.