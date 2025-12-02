Le Bilboquet Market Opens on Palm Beach

From its Mediterranean Revival architecture to its charming vias, Palm Beach has always had a certain je ne sais quoi. That European essence has become even more palpable with the debut of Le Bilboquet Market. Situated on Peruvian Avenue—around the corner from its popular sister restaurant—the new gourmet market from Le Bilboquet Group brings a quintessential Parisian culinary experience to Palm Beach.

A true all-day café, Le Bilboquet Market features a full coffee bar as well as upscale grab-and-go options such as freshly made salads, quiches, and sandwiches, plus decadent French pastries and a well-stocked market with gems from around the world. To aid in this curation, Le Bilboquet’s founder, Philippe Delgrange, tapped James Beard Award–winning pastry chef François Payard to serve as culinary director.

“The idea behind this gourmet market is to bring an elegant yet welcoming café to Palm Beach, where locals and visitors alike can grab a quick bite or coffee, while also bringing home curated goods from all over the world, including Scottish salmon, Petrossian caviar, or honey from Provence,” says Payard. “And of course, I’ve brought the best of my beloved pastry creations from all my Payard bakeries and some new ones.”

Sweet highlights include a trio of small cakes named for nearby streets—The Hibiscus, The Worth Avenue, and The Peruvian—illustrating the love the Le Bilboquet team has for this community.

“I want Le Bilboquet Market to be known for fair pricing, the best sourced ingredients, and uncompromising craftsmanship,” Payard adds. “This community has been so welcoming. Palm Beach is truly a special place that deserves the best market.”