See’s Candies Arrives at The Gardens Mall

See’s Candies, the American-made candy and chocolate shop that was founded in 1921, has opened a new holiday pop-up shop at The Gardens Mall. Patrons can shop sweets and holiday gift favorites for Christmas and Hanukkah, including advent calendars, dreidel boxes, chocolate gelts, festive boxed chocolates and brittles, and more. Located on the mall’s second floor near Bloomingdale’s, the shop will be open until December 31.