See’s Candies Arrives at The Gardens Mall

The world-famous candy brand has opened a seasonal retail shop in Palm Beach Gardens

Christmas Tree chocolate box. Photo courtesy of See's Candies
See’s Candies, the American-made candy and chocolate shop that was founded in 1921, has opened a new holiday pop-up shop at The Gardens Mall. Patrons can shop sweets and holiday gift favorites for Christmas and Hanukkah, including advent calendars, dreidel boxes, chocolate gelts, festive boxed chocolates and brittles, and more. Located on the mall’s second floor near Bloomingdale’s, the shop will be open until December 31.

