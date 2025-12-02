Savor the Lola 41 x Palm Beach Meats Dinner

Palm Beach’s Lola 41 and Michelin Bib Gourmand–recognized Palm Beach Meats will host a collaborative, multicourse chef’s tasting dinner December 11 at Lola 41. Across seven courses, guests will experience the craftsmanship of Palm Beach Meats’ Wagyu program and the contemporary elegance of Lola 41’s globally inspired cuisine. The progressive meal will highlight rare Wagyu selections, seasonal ingredients, and curated beverage pairings.

Tickets are priced at $199 and reservations are required. Purchase your tickets and view the full menu here.