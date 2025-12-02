Spirited Sips Arrive at PGA National

PGA National Resort debuts new holiday cocktails by renowned mixologist Gio Gutierrez

PGA National Resort unveils seasonal cocktails. Photo courtesy of PGA National Resort
Head to the lobby bar at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens to savor unique holiday cocktails by renowned mixologist Gio Gutierrez. The lineup includes: Holly & Ivy, a shaken cocktail with Bombay Sapphire Gin, Cocchi Americano, lemon, and rosemary; Cocoa Claus, a decadent twist on the classic Negroni with Patrón Blanco, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, cacao, and chocolate bitters; Silent Night, a refined martini with Grey Goose, Blanc Vermouth, Green Chartreuse, and eucalyptus; The Cranberry Presidente, a holiday-inspired Manhattan with Bacardi Reserva Ocho, Cherry Blossom Vermouth, cranberry, and Curaçao; and the Noel Latte, an updated espresso martini with D’ussé, oat milk, espresso, Mr. Black, cinnamon, and vanilla.

All the cocktails will be on offer during a special Ugly Christmas Sweater Party from 6 to 9 p.m. on December 19. The event is free to attend, with food and beverages available for purchase. Get in the holiday spirit ahead of time with this recipe for the Holly & Ivy.

Holly & Ivy. Photo courtesy of PGA National Resort
Holly & Ivy

Ingredients

1 ½ oz. Bombay Sapphire Gin

¾ oz. Cocchi Americano

½ oz. rosemary syrup

¼ oz. lemon juice

Sparkling Lambrusco

Sugar-dusted rosemary spring for garnish

Combine Bombay Sapphire Gin, Cocchi Americano, rosemary syrup, and lemon juice in a shaker and shake. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Add a floater of sparkling Lambrusco. Garnish with a sugar-dusted sprig of rosemary.

