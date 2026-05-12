Lewis Prime Grill Opens in Wellington

Lewis Prime Grill opens at the Pointe at Wellington Green May 14. The new restaurant is the latest from the Lewis family, the multigenerational group behind Okeechobee Steakhouse in West Palm Beach and Lewis Steakhouse in Jupiter.

Lewis Prime Grill is the family’s first restaurant in Wellington, and it boasts a dining experience distinct from the other eateries. Patrons can expect eclectic decor with vibrant colors and whimsical artwork, as well as a menu with a wide range of shareable starters and tempting entrées. Think: chimichurri filet mignon skewers, macadamia-crusted snapper, and zoodles with shrimp. The restaurant will also serve a selection of steaks, complemented by unique additions and indulgent enhancements.

Lewis Prime Grill will be open Monday through Saturday 4 to 10 p.m. and Sunday 4 to 9 p.m. It will host Prime Social Hour daily from 4 to 6 p.m. and Prime Social After Dark every night from 10 to 11 p.m.