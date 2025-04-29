Local Farmers Share Their Heart and Soil

Carl Frost and Diane Cordeau

Kai-Kai Farm, Indiantown

At Kai-Kai Farm, Diane Cordeau and Carl Frost blend their adventurous spirits with a commitment to sustainable agriculture. While Diane is originally from Montreal and Carl is a Palm Beach County native, they found their way to farming and Indiantown following many years traveling the South Pacific aboard a 44-foot sailboat. During their time in the Solomon Islands, they experienced subsistence farming and the joy of nurturing the earth. Upon returning to solid ground, Carl earned a horticulture degree at the University of Florida, and he and Diane purchased a 40-acre property that was once a citrus grove. Today, Kai-Kai Farm thrives on a commitment to quality and sustainability, offering a rich array of seasonal produce—from vibrant greens to flavorful root vegetables. Community is also an integral element of Kai-Kai’s mission, with Diane expressing pride in inspiring children to embrace healthy eating. “Every day on the farm is a new adventure,” she adds.

How to Buy

You can explore the bounty of Kai-Kai at the farm’s market, held every Saturday from just before Thanksgiving through the end of May. Though they have moved away from the traditional CSA model, the couple creates custom boxes for local pickups and restaurant deliveries.

Agritourism Experience

Diane and Carl enhance their local connections by hosting wine-pairing dinners and cooking demonstrations, many featured on their YouTube channel. The farm also accommodates private and charitable events, fostering a community spirit centered around good food.

Culinary Inspiration

For culinary inspiration featuring Kai-Kai produce, Carl suggests recipes from chefs like Lindsay Autry of Honeybelle at PGA National Resort, including dishes such as her boneless half chicken with collard green salsa verde. Home cooks can try this vibrant salad recipe that showcases the bright flavors of avocado, citrus, radish, and fennel.

Palm Beach Citrus Salad

Ingredients (serves 4)

2 ripe avocados, sliced

1 orange, sliced

1 grapefruit, sliced

1 cup assorted radishes, including watermelon radish if in season, thinly sliced

1 small fennel bulb, thinly sliced (fronds reserved for garnish)

3 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Salt and pepper, to taste

4 cups mixed greens

Starfruit, sliced, for garnish

In a large bowl, combine the avocado, citrus, radish, and fennel. Toss gently to avoid mashing the avocado.

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

Place mixed greens on a serving platter or in individual bowls. Top with the avocado and citrus mixture. Drizzle with the dressing and gently toss to combine. Sprinkle reserved fennel fronds and starfruit over the top for a pop of color and freshness. Serve immediately.

Marty and Liza Holman

Holman’s Harvest, Loxahatchee Groves

In the sunny fields of Palm Beach County, Marty and Liza Holman bring sustainable farming to life at Holman’s Harvest. Marty combines his expertise as a mechanical engineer with agricultural acumen, while Liza—who is a physical therapist—has a deep understanding of the land, having grown up in a family of farmers. In 2008, Marty began cultivating Jatropha (a tropical shrub) and processing it into biodiesel. A few years later, in 2013, Marty and Liza started growing their own food after their oldest child became very ill from E. coli, which doctors believed he contracted from contaminated spinach. Today, the Holmans’ seasonal bounty includes produce such as lettuce, kale, beets, radishes, carrots, tomatoes, and microgreens. They also raise chickens for fresh eggs and cultivate tropical fruits during the summer. “The greatest joy in farming comes from watching food grow from a humble seed to a nourishing harvest,” Marty says.

How to Buy

Marty and Liza previously had a weekly produce club for retail customers, but they currently just supply to local restaurants (though plans for retail are in the works). They also provide organic produce to Fresh Rx, a local nonprofit that—through its Farm to Patient program—provides nutritious food to patients whose doctors have advised them to change their diets as part of a comprehensive treatment plan.

Agritourism Experience

Holman’s Harvest hosts private farm tours, providing insight into sustainable practices and the importance of knowing where food comes from.

Culinary Inspiration

Some of the Holmans’ favorites include salad with cherry tomatoes, microgreens, and starfruit as well as an egg salad sandwich that incorporates their eggs, green onions, and dill. This hearty and satisfying stuffed poblano breakfast dish combines the sweet and earthy flavors of homegrown poblano peppers with a beet and carrot hash, topped with farm-fresh eggs.

Beet and Carrot Hash Stuffed Poblano Peppers with Farm Eggs

Ingredients (serves 4)

4 medium poblano peppers

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

1 medium beet, diced

1 large carrot, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 / 2 tsp. cumin

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 / 2 cup fresh herbs (dill, parsley, and green onion), chopped

4 farm-fresh eggs

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut the poblano peppers lengthwise and remove the seeds. Set aside.

In a skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Sauté the onion until translucent. Add the diced beets and carrots. Cook until tender, about 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in garlic, cumin, salt, and pepper. Remove from the heat and mix in fresh herbs.

Fill each pepper with the veggie hash. Place in a baking dish with a splash of water at the bottom. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until peppers are tender.

Prepare eggs to your liking. Season with salt and pepper.

Top each stuffed pepper with an egg. Garnish with extra herbs and hot sauce if desired.

Sierra Malnove and Al Salopek

Palm Beach Creamed Honey, Palm Beach Gardens

Sierra Malnove and Al Salopek turned their passion for bees into Palm Beach Creamed Honey. Al began beekeeping in 2008, after discovering a love for bees through assisting with a bee removal. “Watching the bees work together was a revelation,” he shares. Al gifted Sierra her first hive in 2014, and she fell in love with beekeeping too. They now tend a 12.6-acre farm, complete with a certified “honey house” dedicated to sustainable beekeeping. They take pride in producing pure, raw, unfiltered, and kosher-certified honey that boasts a unique flavor profile that reflects the diverse flora in the region. They emphasize the health benefits of local honey, particularly its role in alleviating seasonal allergies.

How to Buy

Al and Sierra sell more than nine creamed honey flavors—including raspberry, vanilla, jalapeño, and habanero—on their website. Palm Beach Creamed Honey is also available to purchase locally at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton, Carmine’s Gourmet Market in Palm Beach Gardens, and regional Fresh Market stores.

Agritourism Experience

Al and Sierra invite visitors to tour their honey house by appointment, providing an engaging look at honey-making and the vital role bees play in our ecosystem.

Culinary Inspiration

To enjoy their flavored honeys, Sierra suggests glazing salmon with vanilla-flavored creamed honey or assembling a charcuterie board with a side of their raspberry honey. For a different kind of “buzz,” try this mocha coffee sweetened with their Bee 10, a cacao and coffee honey paste that will level up your next caffeinated experience.

Honey Mocha Coffee

Ingredients (serves 2)

2 cups brewed coffee

2 tbsp. Bee 10 Cacao Coffee and Honey Paste

Milk of choice, to taste

Whipped cream for garnish (optional)

Chocolate shavings or cacao nibs for garnish (optional)

Divide the coffee between 2 glasses and add 1 tbsp. paste to each. Add ice and milk to your desired taste. Optionally, top with whipped cream and sprinkle with chocolate shavings or cacao nibs.

Darrin and Jodi Swank

Swank Specialty Produce, Loxahatchee Groves

Swank Specialty Produce has thrived for more than 24 years under the Swank family’s leadership. Darrin’s agricultural roots run deep, stemming from his grandparents, who farmed corn and hay in Pennsylvania. Jodi transitioned from high-end travel sales to embrace farm life, inspired by Darrin’s agricultural passion. “I never anticipated loving this life as much as I do,” she admits. “Witnessing our customers relish the fresh produce we grow is the greatest reward.” At Swank Specialty Produce, the couple prioritizes clean, nutritious, pesticide-free produce, offering more than 350 seasonal varieties. Their signature lettuce has gained favor with local chefs and at area farmers markets, but their vegetables, strawberries, and wildflowers are also crowd-pleasers.

How to Buy

The Swanks host a weekly farmers market every Saturday from October to May. They also offer seasonal CSA “sacks” filled with farm-fresh produce.

Agritourism Experience

In 2011, the Swank family launched Swank Table, a series of farm-inspired events celebrating South Florida’s culinary talent and supporting community causes. This initiative has evolved into 10 to 12 multicourse dinners each season, featuring renowned chefs and local brewers.

Culinary Inspiration

Experiment with the Swanks’ fresh produce by creating a refreshing kale salad with pine nuts, dried cranberries, and goat cheese—a family favorite—or put together this farm-style crudités platter with a side of stuffed squash blossoms.

Sautéed Squash Blossoms and Beet Hummus with Crudites

Squash Blossom Ingredients (serves 4)

12 squash blossoms, cleaned and stems trimmed

4 oz. goat cheese, softened

1-2 large eggs (for binding)

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tbsp. olive oil (or more, as needed for sautéing)

Beet Hummus Ingredients (serves 4)

1 cup cooked beets, diced

1 15-oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 tbsp. tahini

2 tbsp. lemon juice

2 cloves garlic

Salt, to taste

Crudités

Assorted vegetables (carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, radishes, purple cauliflower), sliced as desired

In a food processor, blend cooked beets, chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and salt until smooth. Set aside.

Gently fill each squash blossom with softened goat cheese, twisting the tops closed to secure the filling. In a bowl, beat the eggs and season with salt and pepper. Dip each stuffed blossom in the egg mixture to coat lightly.

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Place the egg-coated stuffed blossoms in the skillet and sauté for about 2-3 minutes per side, or until they are golden and tender.

Arrange crudités on a platter alongside the beet hummus. Place the sautéed squash blossoms on a serving plate and enjoy.