Stage Kitchen & Bar Debuts in Boca Raton

Chef Pushkar Marathe and his business partner, Andy Dugard, have expanded their Flavor Builders culinary empire to South County. Now, with the recent opening of Stage Kitchen & Bar in Boca Raton’s Restaurant Row, fans of Marathe’s much-lauded, globally influenced cuisine do not have to travel to northern Palm Beach Gardens to savor delicacies like Bang Bang Cauliflower (with mushrooms, paneer, mint, and cilantro) or his distinct spin on shrimp and grits, featuring tomato, turmeric, okra, coconut curry, and basmati rice grits.

Conceived by South Florida–based Bootleg Greg, the cocktails and mocktails are whimsical in nature and designed to complement Marathe’s cuisine. And while this expansion may be the first for Stage, it’s not the only one in the works for Flavor Builders; Marathe and Dugard have plans to open secondary outposts of their other popular concepts, Ela Curry & Cocktails and Mango Mercado, in CityPlace this year.