Lunch and Learn with Steven Caras

The Kravis Center in West Palm Beach will host a soul-stirring ArtSmart Lunch & Learn event focused on Palm Beach County’s favorite dancer, dance photographer, and backstage raconteur Steven Caras on March 21 at 11:30 a.m. in the Gimelstob Ballroom.

The talk, entitled “Survival Instinct: A Dancer’s Story of Self-Reinvention,” is a follow-up to the Emmy Award-winning public television documentary Steven Caras: See Them Dance, which recounts a boy’s daring journey at a time when men pursuing dance rarely escaped unscathed. Filmmaker Deborah Novak touches on this, leading to Caras’ extraordinary transition from being the youngest male dancer in Balanchine’s New York City Ballet to becoming its ultimate image maker as one of the leading dance photographers of all time. The 2012 documentary was named “Best Television Film” of the year at the Worldfest-Houston International Film Festival.

In “Survival Instinct,” Caras picks up where the documentary leaves off—revealing in even more intimate detail his glorious milestones, occasional setbacks, and personal struggles with sexuality. Inspiring, profoundly moving, and wickedly funny, Caras will also share stunning images of some of the greatest dancers the world has ever known.

Tickets are $100 and include lunch prepared by Catering by The Breakers at the Kravis Center. Tickets are available for purchase either online here or by phone at (561) 832-7469.