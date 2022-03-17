Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary Returns

Galleries galore await art dealers, patrons, and artists at the return of Art Miami’s Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary March 24-27. This year’s edition of the anticipated showcase will set up shop in its new home at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, where art connoisseurs can peruse a selection of never-before-seen masterpieces. The fair kicks off March 24 with a VIP preview event benefiting the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens. Contact the presenter for ticket prices.