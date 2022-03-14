Ramen Lab Eatery Turns Five

Ramen Lab Eatery in Boca Raton will celebrate its fifth anniversary March 14-18 with free ramen for the first 50 guests, a ramen eating challenge, dragon dancers, complimentary bursting boba Champagne, and live music. Ramen Lab Eatery specializes in ramen, of course, and stays true to the bowl concept, which also includes donburi and poke bowls.

Guests can kick off the celebration on March 14 with 20 percent off of an entree when they check in at the Boca Raton restaurant or tag @ramenlabeatery. On March 15, stop by for branded merchandise giveaways all day, including “Send Noods” sunglasses and home-made sauces, as well as buy-one-get-one ramen bowls from 5-7 p.m.

To celebrate the official anniversary date March 16, Ramen Lab Eatery will host a day-long bash, featuring a t-shirt giveaway, Buddha blessing at 11 a.m., and free ramen for the first 50 customers beginning at 11:30 a.m. Come nighttime, ramen heads are invited to participate in a “Ramen Challenge,” with the ultimate prize for speedy slurping being free ramen for a month. Take photos in the photo booth from 4-8 p.m., watch a dragon dance at 6 p.m., and enjoy live music from 6-9 p.m. to round out the festivities.

On St. Patrick’s Day, Ramen Lab Eatery will celebrate the March 17 holiday with green noodles and complimentary bursting boba Champagne with purchase. As a bonus, any TikToks created about Ramen Lab Eatery will be given a code to receive free ramen via in-house delivery (up to 5 miles from the Boca Raton location).

The festivities conclude March 18 with buy-one-get-one beer and wine all day, Sake bomb kit giveaways, and live music in the evening.