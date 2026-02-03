MacaronMaestro Reinvents the French Macaron

The French macaron has become as synonymous with Parisian gastronomy as baguettes and croissants, steak frites and escargot. But Munara Osmonova of MacaronMaestro in Palm Beach Gardens is proving that everything is bigger—and just as delicious—in the United States.

Her trademarked, filled-center Macrorons are nearly eight times the weight of traditional French macarons. She makes them all by hand in small batches, using real fruit and premium Belgian chocolate. “It’s a dessert where you actually get full,” says Osmonova. “The shell is always one basic flavor, but the center is for creativity.”

That creativity shines across seven signature flavors and one to two seasonal offerings. Popular staples include Strawberry White Ganache, with strawberry jam and white chocolate ganache in a creamy shell with a brush of royal icing; Salted Caramel Peanut, featuring caramel and chocolate ganache with roasted peanuts, sprinkled with sea salt and dipped in dark chocolate; Raspberry Pistachio, with a white chocolate dip and a whisper of crushed pistachios and berries; and Coconut Delight, complete with coconut cream and mascarpone filling, an almond core, and a dusting of coconut flakes.

Coconut Delight sports the same light blue hue that defines Osmonova’s elegant, Parisian patisserie–inspired café. Here, patrons can linger over a coffee and savor a single Macroron—or leave with a beautiful gift box of four or more.