Meet the New Philanthropists

Jessica Paindiris

Docent/Emerging Collectors Council Member, Norton Museum of Art

“I have vivid memories of my first trip to New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art with my grandmother, where an entire world opened up to me,” recalls Jessica Paindiris. “Going to museums is one of my life’s great passions.”

After majoring in the history of art at Yale, Paindiris worked at Christie’s as a marketing executive before co-founding The Clarion List, a global art market database. Since making the Palm Beach area her permanent residence in 2019, she now shares that excitement with others through her volunteerism with the Norton Museum of Art.

“Being a docent is a wonderful way to connect more deeply with the Norton, and to give back to the community while introducing the next generation to this incredible museum,” says Paindiris, who is also the mother of twin second graders. “I love giving tours, especially for school groups where, for many children, it’s their first time in an art museum. To see the wonder on their faces and their eyes light up with excitement—whether it’s an ancient Chinese work of art or something that was made within the last 10 years—is absolutely priceless.”

Purpose

“Jessica is a true example of what the future of philanthropy looks like in our Palm Beach community. Her comprehensive commitment to the museum is a true inspiration and an incredible example for how the next generation can get involved and support the arts. She is also a leader in our Emerging Collectors Council, which helps to acquire works of art from emerging artists for the museum’s permanent collection.” —Abby Ashley, Chief Development and External Affairs Officer, Norton Museum of Art

Kimberly Goodwin

Executive Committee Board Member, Town of Palm Beach United Way

Helping others has been Kimberly Goodwin’s passion since childhood, which is what led her to partner with the Town of Palm Beach United Way shortly after moving to Palm Beach in 2020 with her husband and two children.

“I wanted to be involved with something meaningful here in Palm Beach,” says Goodwin, who worked in New York City with Jessica Seinfeld’s Good+ Foundation, helping young mothers and children. “I experienced the impact of a well-run organization, which is what drew me to the United Way. They’ve been around for 80 years, and the work they do is amazing. It was eye-opening to meet people who are not only generous and enthusiastic but hands-on, which I love.”

The breadth of the United Way’s reach is equally impressive, with services that address health and wellness, education, and financial stability. “We touch the lives of so many people in our community who are in need,” says Goodwin. “You’re not just collecting money, but you’re physically seeing the problems and meeting them with solutions. It’s so much more than just writing a check.”

Purpose

“Since the moment she became involved, Kimberly has made a positive impact on our mission to ensure that everyone in Palm Beach County has access to quality education, health care, and financial resources. She is a passionate changemaker, and someone who cares deeply about improving the lives of others. Not only has she made significant contributions to our annual campaigns, but she has volunteered to lead our prestigious Tocqueville Society and serve on our revered Allocation Committee.” —Beth Walton, President and CEO, Town of Palm Beach United Way

Juliana Gendelman

Board Member, Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County; Co-Founder, Kohl Jewish Volunteer Center (JVC)

Helping others is a way of life for Juliana Gendelman, whose family has been at the forefront of philanthropy for generations. “My parents, grandparents, and great grandparents were always deeply involved in the Jewish community and helped in whatever way they could,” says Gendelman.

Inspired to create greater opportunities to serve in the Palm Beaches, she launched a volunteer center in collaboration with the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County in 2015, which aims to help Jewish and non-Jewish people alike. Services range from delivering meals to Holocaust survivors and homebound senior citizens, to providing new school supplies to students at Title 1 schools, to organizing beach cleanups.

“We’re rolling into year 10 and have grown to over 5,000 volunteers,” explains Gendelman, who is joined by her equally passionate husband and 12-year-old daughter.

In 2023, Gendelman’s grandparents, Dorothy and Sidney Kohl, gave a landmark $2.5 million gift to the volunteer center, which was renamed the Kohl JVC. “They saw the difference that was being made by our work and wanted to ensure that this beautiful legacy of giving back to the community goes on for a long, long time,” she says.

Purpose

“Juliana is one of our most inspiring, dynamic, and humble philanthropic leaders. Her vision and unrivaled commitment to the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County and Kohl JVC has established volunteerism as part of the fabric of Jewish life in the Palm Beaches. You can find Juliana, her husband, and their daughter volunteering at nearly every service project in our community. She is the true embodiment of the guiding Jewish value, Tikkun Olam (repair the world).” —Michael Hoffman, President and CEO, Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County

Amanda Cummings

2025 Gala Co-Chair, Cox Science Center and Aquarium

Her mother’s spirit of altruism was a defining influence on Amanda Cummings, both as a child and an adult.

“She is such a caring, kind, loving person who was always there for others, whether someone needed a home or an animal needed temporary shelter,” says Cummings. “I was 4 years old when I also announced that I wanted to be a lawyer so that I could earn enough money to help the needy.”

Following a successful modeling career in New York City and involvement in numerous national charities, Cummings moved to Palm Beach in 2022. Her husband is a passionate environmentalist, and he inspired her to support the Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach.

“This incredible museum is committed to reaching as many children as possible and opening their eyes and imagination to science and the world they are inheriting,” says Cummings, who is the mother to an 18-month-old son. “My mother-in-law, Julie Fisher Cummings, has also been a big influence on my philanthropy, having made such an impact in the community with her time, efforts, and generosity.”

Purpose

“Amanda’s enthusiasm for the center and her willingness to showcase the good works that we do paves the way for us to connect with the next generation. Our mission to ‘open every mind to science’ is furthered by Amanda through her leadership and beyond. As co-chair of the 2025 Smarty Party Gala, her thoughtful fundraising and strategic thinking [have] contributed to both the awareness and success of this important event.” —Kate Arrizza, President and CEO, Cox Science Center and Aquarium