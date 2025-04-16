Meet The Woman Behind The Stand

Like many young people working in the food industry during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Keyla Prichard saw her hours cut in half. Blessed with an entrepreneurial spirit, the West Palm Beach native decided to bet on herself and launched The Stand.

Initially, she operated as a mobile concessions business, selling lemonade, chips, hot dogs, and the like at local school football games. She quickly discovered that her lemonade was a crowd favorite and began focusing on beverages. After debuting at the West Palm Beach GreenMarket in 2023, she started receiving requests for juices and decided to refine her product line even further.

“The GreenMarket dictated the transition from strictly doing lemonade to expanding our menu to a full line of cold-pressed juices,” explains Prichard, who crafts her juices using fresh fruits and vegetables and without artificial colors or flavors. “I’ve learned in entrepreneurship that your customers will tell you exactly what they want, and it’s up to you to pivot and give it to them.”

This shift toward the health and wellness space aligns with Prichard’s broader mission for The Stand, which includes strengthening her community. She regularly participates in pop-up events and is preparing to host a summer series that will include weekly walks and monthly Pilates in the Park gatherings.