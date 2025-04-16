Mix It Up: The Corleone

The art of pairing cigars with whiskey is a luxurious exploration of taste, aroma, and texture. The principles of pairing often hinge on complementary flavors, contrasting profiles, and the interplay of strength and smoothness. For example, a full-bodied Nicaraguan cigar pairs beautifully with a high-proof bourbon, while a milder, creamy cigar may delight alongside a smooth, low-peat Scotch. Factors like ring gauge and whiskey texture also come into play; thicker cigars offer complex flavors that can benefit from the rich mouthfeel of certain spirits, whereas lighter cigars shine with crisper finishes.

This interplay of cigars and fine whiskeys is a celebrated tradition at 1000 North in Jupiter, where members of The Club at 1000 North are privy to exclusive pairings and lounge cocktails featuring caviar, gold, and smoke infusions. Whether you take your cocktail “The MJ Way” (so named for NBA legend Michael Jordan: a Cincoro Reposado old-fashioned with Mexican chocolate, paired with the Cohiba 23) or channel the allure of The Godfather with The Corleone (a smoky and smooth mixture of The Macallan Edition No. 4, Amaretto Disaronno, and Angostura Bitters), it’s an experience that will leave you feeling like a Don.

The Corleone

Ingredients

3 / 4 oz. The Macallan Edition No. 4

3 / 4 oz. Amaretto Disaronno

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Orange peel to garnish

Add all ingredients over ice and stir gently to combine. Presented in a cigar box, The Corleone is infused with smoke and served in a glass cigar pipe, elegantly garnished with a long orange peel.