Mix Up an Elegant Irish Coffee

Irish pubs have long held a special place in American culture, dating back to the nineteenth century when Irish immigrants arrived seeking new opportunities and brought with them a rich tradition of community, music, and camaraderie. These establishments quickly became essential social hubs, offering a comforting taste of home.

This deep connection to Irish culture extends beyond pubs and into the realm of legendary drinks. One of the most iconic is Irish coffee, which can be traced back to Foynes, a small Irish village that was a hub for transatlantic flights. In 1943, chef Joseph Sheridan developed the drink (a blend of hot coffee, Irish whiskey, sugar, and whipped cream) to soothe and energize weary travelers. Its popularity soared in 1952, when international travel writer Stanton Delaplane and Jack Koeppler, owner of San Francisco’s Buena Vista Café, teamed up to re-create and perfect the recipe.

Today, Irish coffee stands as a symbol of Irish hospitality—an elegant, warming drink that’s perfect for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day or simply enjoying a cozy moment. Each sip is a toast to Ireland’s inventive spirit and conviviality.

Irish Coffee



Ingredients

2 sugar cubes

6 oz. brewed coffee

1 1 / 3 oz. Irish whiskey, preferably Tullamore D.E.W.

Heavy cream to preference, lightly whipped

Whole nutmeg

Preheat a 6-ounce, heat-proof glass by filling it with hot water. Once warm, discard the water. Add sugar cubes to the glass, then add coffee until the glass is 3/4 full. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Add the whiskey and stir gently. Float a layer of whipped cream over the top of the coffee using the back of a spoon. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.