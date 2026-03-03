Savor Aperitivo at Felice

Americans have happy hour, Italians have aperitivo. This pre-dinner ritual marries drinks with small plates—and good conversation and company are key. To honor this tradition, Felice inside CityPlace in West Palm Beach has recently debuted a new aperitivo program.

Available in the bar area daily from the early afternoon into the evening, the aperitivo experience features a selection of classic cocktails, Italian wines by the glass, and zero-proof libations, as well as shareable plates inspired by traditional Italian snacks. The cocktails range from Negronis and Amalfi Spritzes to espresso martinis and the signature Felice Martini. Pair your drink with a small plate of arancini, bruschetta, or fresh ricotta with Tuscan honey and toasted bread.