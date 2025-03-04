‘Moulin Rouge’ Coming to the Kravis Center

West Palm Beach audiences will hear Harold Zidler proclaim the famous words “Welcome to the Moulin Rouge!” when the touring production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical brings glitz and glamour to the Kravis Center March 25-30.

Based on the famed Academy Award–winning film by Baz Luhrmann, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a jukebox spectacle of splendor and romance that follows the ill-fated love story of Scottish poet Christian and cabaret star Satine. The energetic celebration of “Truth, Beauty, Freedom, Love” is an extravaganza for the senses, featuring stunning costumes, sets evocative of nineteenth-century Paris, and beloved songs within songs, such as “Elephant Love Medley,” “El Tango de Roxanne,” “Your Song,” “Only Girl in a Material World,” and more.