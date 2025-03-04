Palm Beach’s Living Room

Get the scoop on The Living Room Series, a community-focused initiative that invites tastemakers for intimate chats at The Colony

By
-
PBI Publisher Terry Duffy with Jessica Chaney of Lycette Designs. Photo by Capehart
PBI Publisher Terry Duffy with Jessica Chaney of Lycette Designs. Photo by Capehart

The social calendar at The Colony is so busy, you might forget its main event is, well, a hotel. While all The Colony’s activations—from Lewis Miller Flower Flashes to weekly game nights—are instant hits, we’re partial to the Living Room Series, a community-focused initiative presented in partnership with Whispering Angel and Palm Beach Illustrated.

PBI Editor in Chief Daphne Nikolopoulos with entrepreneur and philanthropist Katherine Parr. Photo by Capehart
PBI Editor in Chief Daphne Nikolopoulos with entrepreneur and philanthropist Katherine Parr. Photo by Capehart

Every Wednesday evening through May, guests and locals alike are invited to ensconce themselves in The Colony’s lobby, drink in the beautiful detail of the custom de Gournay wall coverings (and, yes, a glass or three of rosé), and hear from tastemakers from Palm Beach and beyond. This season, guests include Mark Sikes, Tammy Fender, Deborah Koepper, and other personalities from the world of art, design, fashion, entertainment, and more.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR