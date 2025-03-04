Palm Beach’s Living Room

The social calendar at The Colony is so busy, you might forget its main event is, well, a hotel. While all The Colony’s activations—from Lewis Miller Flower Flashes to weekly game nights—are instant hits, we’re partial to the Living Room Series, a community-focused initiative presented in partnership with Whispering Angel and Palm Beach Illustrated.

Every Wednesday evening through May, guests and locals alike are invited to ensconce themselves in The Colony’s lobby, drink in the beautiful detail of the custom de Gournay wall coverings (and, yes, a glass or three of rosé), and hear from tastemakers from Palm Beach and beyond. This season, guests include Mark Sikes, Tammy Fender, Deborah Koepper, and other personalities from the world of art, design, fashion, entertainment, and more.