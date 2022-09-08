National Dance Day Heads to the Kravis Center

Join the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach for a National Dance Day celebration on September 17, from 12 to 6:30 p.m. As the official South Florida host of this nationwide event, the Kravis Center will invite the public to put on their dancing shoes and learn new steps, enjoy mini performances by local dance companies, and experience an array of dance workshops and demonstrations. The free event will showcase styles like salsa, hip hop, African and Calypso Indian Fusion, ballet, Broadway tap, and more.

The Kravis Center will collaborate with American Dance Movement, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, and Westfield Century City in Los Angeles on the event.

American Dance Movement (formerly the Dizzy Feet Foundation) was founded by producers Nigel Lythgoe and Adam Shankman to build healthy communities by expanding access to dance and movement, educating people about dance’s benefits, and inspiring generations of dance enthusiasts through National Dance Day.

For more information about National Dance Day and for the most up-to-date schedule of activities, click here.