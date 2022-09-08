The Museum Club at The Wick Debuts

The Wick Costume Museum in Boca Raton has been rechristened The Museum Club at The Wick. The completely renovated venue boasts 360-degree immersive video experiences, historic costume displays, dining, and entertainment for guests to enjoy. The Museum Club will unveil its stunning new surrounds with “Ascot!,” an exhibit featuring the historic original costumes from My Fair Lady (1956), designed by Sir Cecil Beaton. The Gala Grand Opening is slotted for September 16, at 6 p.m., and includes an intimate concert by Christine Andreas, who starred on Broadway as Eliza Doolittle. The Museum Club and the exhibition will be open to the public in October, and patrons can purchase tickets by calling the box office at (561) 995-2333.

“Ascot!” pays homage to the beloved Cockney flower girl, from her debut in George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion, through all of the leading ladies who have portrayed her on film and stage through 2018. In addition, more than 50 costumes from the original 1956 Broadway wardrobe will be on display, including the dress worn by Julie Andrews.

Gala tickets are $225 and include a gourmet dinner, the immersive exhibition experience, and a performance by two-time Tony nominee Christine Andreas.

Later in the season, The Museum Club will host special evening events featuring cocktail service at the new bar, gourmet dining, and nationally acclaimed acts on the venue’s cabaret stage. For reservations and more details, call the box office at 561-995-2333 or click here.