There’s one private club community capturing headlines for all the right reasons. In South Florida, the increasing demand for golf course living has resulted in developers decreasing their homesites size to maximize density—but not at Tesoro Club. Restored to its signature glory, the Club’s golf course wraps around picturesque natural surroundings of waterways and preserves. The unique combination of a location just north of the Palm Beaches, a mature natural landscape and a revitalized Arnold Palmer championship course, have truly created an exceptional address. Both golf and nature enthusiasts feel right at home, with stunning views and a right-sized private club lifestyle. The 1,490-acre community was designed to maintain and embrace the natural views rather than obstruct them.

Managing Partner Tim Jones has observed that Tesoro Club’s community design has attracted many residents. “Tesoro’s open spaces have attracted a lot of people,” shared Jones. “The open landscapes, the incredible vistas, the elevation change – it’s truly unlike anything you’ll find in a gated community further south.”

Nowhere else is this natural beauty more pronounced than on the community’s Palmer Course. Designed by Arnold Palmer, this PGA-level course is a spectacular and dramatic anchor to the community. Challenging holes require both strength and club accuracy, while pristine wetlands and wooded preserves enhance every hole.

Although the course only reopened in November 2022, it has already been established as a destination for PGA-level play and an exceptional option for the golf purist seeking a true championship golf experience. Tesoro Club notably hosted the second stage of the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament, a distinction no other Florida course can claim, and the Cognizant Classic Qualifier. In its debut season, the Club also hosted the Astara Qualifier for the Korn Ferry Tour and the Honda Classic Monday Qualifier.

Head Golf Professional Matthew Doyle has received enthusiastic feedback about the course from both Members and PGA Players. “The nature, the beauty of the property, the waterways—it has a big wow factor,” said Doyle. “People walk up to the tees for the first time and say, ‘Wow, what a golf course!’ Many Florida courses tend to look similar, but this course is very unique to Florida.”

In addition to the Palmer Course, Tesoro Club’s new residential offerings boast stunning championship golf, wooded preserve, and lakefront views that inspire an indoor/outdoor Florida lifestyle. New home sales have exceeded expectations, with over 80 homes sold in 2023. Homes in Tesoro Club range from 2,000 to 7,500 square feet and are priced from the high $800s to over $4.5 million.

WCI Communities and Toll Brothers are building in two neighborhoods at Tesoro Club, each offering a range of luxury, single-family home options. Elegantly designed model homes are available for daily tours. The newly announced Signature Homes Collection at Tesoro Club will offer cottage to estate-sized homes on prime golf and lake view homesites. Ecclestone Signature Homes, GHO Homes, and Janssen Construction have been selected to build distinct architectural designs and floor plans that cater to homebuyers’ unique visions.

In addition to WCI Communities’ and Toll Brothers’ model homes, Ecclestone Signature Homes is currently constructing a model home of their Augusta floor plan. This floor plan is one of three available from the builder, allowing prospective buyers to explore and experience the home design firsthand. The model is set to open in April 2024. Llwyd Ecclestone III, President of Ecclestone Signature Homes, is excited to bring new residential offerings to this private setting. “Tesoro Club is a hidden gem because it offers the opportunity to build a new home in a country club community on a golf course,” shared Ecclestone. The community was designed so that all the lots have great water, golf, or preserve views. This attracts wonderful wildlife and creates an amazing backyard for our owners. It’s an experience you can’t find anywhere else.”

In addition to the Signature Homes, residents are only just a short golf cart ride away from a wide range of signature amenities. The popular Swim & Racquet Club is open to Social and Golf Members and includes a junior Olympic, zero-edge swimming pool, nine Har-Tru tennis courts, eleven pickleball courts, and two bocce courts. The Cabanas features a full bar with tropical libations that can easily be taken poolside. The iconic landmark Clubhouse offers Members spa services, a state-of-the-art Fitness center with the latest cardio and strength equipment, and a growing roster of fitness sessions. An indoor/outdoor dining venue, The Terrace Grill, is ideal for savoring lunch or dinner while relishing the blissful Florida breeze. Executive Chef Guy Rettig fuses his French culinary training with his eclectic Californian roots to create unique and mouthwatering dishes. Membership opportunities provide options for social membership in addition to the full golf offering.

“If I had to pinpoint one thing Tesoro Club has become known for, it’s our culture of service excellence,” shared General Manager Rick Falero. “Our 2024 season has been action-packed with a robust calendar for all Members to enjoy. The opening party was a tremendous success, and trivia nights and Sunday brunches have become quite a hit here. The racquet program is also taking off. More and more Members have been coming to our favorite event, Dinks and Drinks. Every Thursday, they play a pickleball clinic, and then enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres afterwards at The Cabanas.”

Tesoro Club is located a mere 20-minute drive north of Jupiter and The Palm Beaches. Residents enjoy easy access to the excitement of South and Central Florida via I-95 and Florida’s Turnpike while retaining a relaxing Florida lifestyle. Marinas, dining, arts and culture, professional sporting venues, and endless entertainment are abundant throughout the area. Palm Beach International Airport is less than an hour away to the south, while the Orlando International Airport serves as the gateway to the world, just 75 minutes to the north.

For more information on Tesoro Club’s new residential real estate and Membership options, visit TesoroClub.com or call 772-345-4000. Tesoro Club Realty’s Sales Gallery and Welcome Center are located just outside the gated entry at 125 SE Via Tesoro Boulevard.