Why Pink Steak is West Palm’s Coolest New Resto

With the recent opening of Julien Gremaud’s Pink Steak, West Palm Beachers have a new place to see and be seen. Adding to a restaurant portfolio that includes Avocado Grill and Avocado Cantina, Gremaud envisioned Pink Steak as a distinctly Floridian steak house, where a Miami vibe complements a Palm Beach space inclusive of a 15-foot-tall flamingo statue and banquettes of pink and green. Gremaud’s menu—overseen by executive chef Aaron Black—marries the trappings of steak house fine dining with the essence of South Florida cuisine. Think: steaks grilled over hickory wood, offered with a signature coffee rub, and/or topped with “surf” add-ons of crab or lobster.

Pink Steak also boasts a robust seafood program, characterized by oyster platters, sushi rolls, crudos, towers, and caviar service. The desserts and cocktails befit paradise, too, with options such as brûléed banana tiramisu and the Café Old-Fashioned with Knob Creek Bourbon, espresso syrup, and black walnut bitters.