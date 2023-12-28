Night Markets Continue in Boca Raton

Downtown Boca Raton will continue to set the scene for monthly Night Markets at Sanborn Square (72 N. Federal Highway) through May, with markets set for January 4, February 8, March 7, April 11, and May 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. each night.

The Night Markets offer an enticing array of experiences, featuring delectable food options, a selection of beer and wine, local artisans and makers showcasing their talents, and live music. This ongoing series provides an opportunity to shop, dine, sip, and unwind in a casual and inviting atmosphere.

For more information, a list of Night Market vendors, and for details on city happenings, visit myboca.us/CommunityEvents.