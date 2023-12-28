The Colony Hotel Hosts Living Room Series

The weekly series continues next week, offering guests the opportunity to "mix, mingle, laugh, and learn" in a relaxed setting

Floral designer Lewis Miller presented at The Colony Hotel's Living Room Series on December 20. Photo by Capehart
Floral designer Lewis Miller presented at The Colony Hotel’s Living Room Series on December 20. Photo by Capehart

This fall, The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach unveiled The Living Room Series, a weekly conversation and demonstration series with local luminaries and creatives. Presented in partnership with Whispering Angel and Palm Beach Illustrated, the Wednesday evening fetes offer guests the opportunity to “mix, mingle, laugh, and learn” in a laid-back, sophisticated setting.

Previous iterations featured conversations with photographer Nick Mele, interior designer Sara McCann, and floral designer Lewis Miller, as well as with brands Dolce & Gabbana and Naturopathica.

The series continues with a Q&A with Sebastian Clarke and Katherine Van Dell of Antiques Roadshow on January 3. After a hiatus, the series resumes on January 17 with a Q&A with Asprey. On January 24, guests will enjoy a Q&A and book signing for Mortimer’s: Moments in Time with author Robin Baker Leacock, photographer Mary Hilliard, and Robert Caravaggi. Christina Coniglio of Coniglio Palm Beach rounds out the month’s conversations on January 31.

For more information, visit thecolonypalmbeach.com.

