Norton Museum of Art Unveils Sixteen Works

The Norton Museum of Art is West Palm Beach just unveiled six works by French sculptor Auguste Rodin and 10 works by Pop Art stars Andy Warhol, Ray Lichtenstein, Robert Indiana, and Frank Stella.

The five small-scale bronze sculptures by Rodin—along with the monumental Cybele in an adjoining gallery—were created from the late 1800s to early 1900s. The pieces are on long-term loan from the Collection of Iris Cantor and the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Foundation.

The Norton also looks ahead half a century to the Pop Art movement of the 1950s and 60s. Warhol’s Superman can be seen in the Friedman Gallery’s “15 Minutes: A Moment in Pop Art.” The 1981 acrylic and silkscreen ink on canvas is on loan from a private collection.

Additionally, Warhol’s Flowers (1964) accompanies James Rosenquist’s Flower Garden, Lichtenstein’s Water Lilies with Cloud, and Indiana’s The Golden Future of America.

