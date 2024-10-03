Ocean Expert Exchange Webinars Return

ANGARI Foundation will host two Ocean Expert Exchange webinars this fall: “The Ecological Importance of Sharks” October 10 and “Finding Your Future at Sea” December 5. These live sessions feature leading experts in marine science and technology. The 30-minute webinars include presentations on the speaker’s area of expertise, followed by an audience Q&A.

On October 10, marine ecologist Dr. Mike Heithaus will bring the world of sharks to life during “The Ecological Importance of Sharks” at 1:30 p.m. Heithaus specializes in predator-prey interactions, and will present on the roles of sharks in ecosystems and their vital importance to ocean health. Heithaus serves as dean and professor at the College of Arts, Sciences, and Education at Florida International University.

On December 5, tune in for Michele Hoffman Trotter’s “Finding Your Future at Sea” webinar at 1:30 p.m. Hoffman Trotter is a multi award-winning marine science educator dedicated to inspiring future marine scientists. This lecture aims to explore the journey of becoming a scientist and embarking on ocean expeditions, highlighting the steps needed to pursue a career in ocean exploration. She teaches courses in ocean sciences and sustainability at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Roosevelt University, and Columbia College.

Advanced registration is required to join the webinar series on Zoom at angari.org/oceanexpertexchange, where guests can also access recordings of past webinars.