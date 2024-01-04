Origami Art Comes to West Palm Beach

For most, origami is synonymous with paper airplanes and swans. But now, the Mounts Botanical Garden in West Palm Beach is showcasing origami at its most epic in “Origami in the Garden,” featuring 20 large-scale sculptures inspired by the ancient Japanese art, on view January 7 through May 12.

Created by Santa Fe artists Jennifer and Kevin Box, in collaboration with world-renowned origami artists Tim Armijo, Robert J. Lang, Te Jui Fu, Beth Johnson, and Michael G. LaFosse, the structures tower above the blooming foliage, each one a stunning celebration of art and nature.

Admission to “Origami in the Garden” is $20 for adults; $18 for seniors aged 65 years and older, college students, and military personnel with ID; $13 for children aged 6 to 17 years; and free for children younger than 6.