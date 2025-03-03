Palm Beach Dandies: Lilly Edition

For the first time in more than 15 years, Lilly Pulitzer is dabbling in menswear. Dubbed “Men’s Stuff,” the new collection is a revival of the brand’s resort heritage pieces and an ode to circa-1960s Palm Beach, when LP menswear first hit the scene. To celebrate this special release, we tapped some of Palm Beach’s most stylish men to don the new threads and dish on their own sartorial signatures.

Kyle Lucks

A relatively new addition to the Palm Beach art scene, portrait artist Kyle Lucks has come out of the gates swinging. While multifaceted in his approach, he specializes in portraying cultural icons and athletes, to include works involving equestrian sports. Case in point: check out his commissioned horse paintings done on silk Hermès scarves. He has also partnered with the United States Polo Association (USPA) to put his paintings on tote bags sold in the USPA Shop at the National Polo Center in Wellington. Currently, he is the artist in residence for the Historical Society of Palm Beach County’s “Wish You Were Here: Tourism in the Palm Beaches” exhibition.

Personal style: Smart casual, with an emphasis on high-quality, tailored pieces that I can easily mix and match. In his closet: There’s a bit of a Clark Kent/Superman thing going on. My painting uniform during the day is a black T-shirt and pants covered in acrylic, then I do a complete 180 and throw on loafers and a sport coat for Palm Beach. Collects: Shoes! It’s hard for me to pass up a unique pair, even if they are totally impractical or uncomfortable. Eyeing from Lilly’s Men’s Stuff: I’m most excited about the blazer, since I wear a jacket to so many events. For more casual occasions, I am digging the stretch pants, paired with an untucked white seersucker shirt and rolled-up sleeves. Oldest item he owns: I wear a backwards hat when I paint, and my rule is it has to rep my hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. I still have my first black STL hat from my early 20s. His definition of Palm Beach style: Sophisticated, well-tailored outfits and lots of white pants. Palm Beach is a unique spot where men can dress confidently with bold colors and prints and fit right in.

Nick Mele

With frequent parallels drawn to Slim Aarons, photographer Nick Mele has become a household name in the 33480. Well-practiced in everything from portraiture to interiors, fashion to lifestyle, Mele has arrived at a style all his own—one that captures the wit, whimsy, and luxury of Palm Beach to a tee. In addition to two coffee-table books, his work has been published in Town & Country, Architectural Digest, Vogue, The New York Times, and Vanity Fair. When not shooting editorial projects or for clients such as Vineyard Vines, Sam Edelman, and Lilly Pulitzer, Mele often centers his lens on his two sons, wife Molly, and himself, sharing their family antics on Instagram.

Personal style: Laid-back prep. Colorful but not too loud. I like to stand out but not draw attention. I think it’s better to be overdressed than underdressed. I’m just as comfortable in shorts and sandals as I am in a jacket and tie. That’s a lie—I hate ties and I’m usually shoeless. But the other parts are true. Can’t live without: A pocket square in my breast pocket Oldest item in his closet: My Spicoli-style checkered Vans Secretly loves: Suspenders Eyeing from Lilly’s Men’s Stuff: I try not to combine too many different patterns and colors together at once. I let one piece of Lilly shine and then keep the rest pretty simple. There are some great pants coming out in the new line that I’m excited to pair with a white button-down and maybe a blue blazer. Will never get rid of: My jean jacket His definition of Palm Beach style: Colorful, classic, barefoot.

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger needs little introduction: he is the founder and principal designer of Tommy Hilfiger Global, one of the world’s most recognized lifestyle brands. Hilfiger opened his first store, People’s Place, in 1969, while he was still in high school. In the years since, he has opened more than 2,000 retail outlets across 100 countries. He’s received many awards during his career, including the CFDA’s Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, British GQ’s Design Legend of the Year Award, the BFC’s Outstanding Achievement Award, WWD’s John B. Fairchild Honor for Lifetime Achievement, and the Visionary Award from the National Retail Federation. He and his wife, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, reside in Palm Beach and are dedicated to numerous philanthropic endeavors, both locally and globally.

In his closet: Everything is meticulously organized by color, fabric, and category—exactly the way we organize items in Tommy Hilfiger stores around the world. Must-have this season: Classic preppy with a modern twist is the ultimate way to dress—not just this spring but always. A timeless piece like the perfect navy blazer from Tommy Hilfiger is a must-have for both men and women, embodying that effortless style. Oldest item in his closet: A pair of vintage Levi’s jeans from the 1970s Recent impulse purchase: A brand-new Wilson tennis racket. I couldn’t resist upgrading my gear! Wouldn’t be caught dead in: I used to love wearing a moto jacket, but I’ve since retired it. It no longer fits my personal style. Most prized possession: My Patek Philippe Tiffany watch. It’s timeless and holds a lot of personal significance. His definition of Palm Beach style: It’s all about being colorful, tropical, and effortlessly preppy chic—just like the iconic Lilly Pulitzer aesthetic.

Joseph Singer

A nonpracticing classically trained architect, Joseph Singer now runs Mish Fine Jewelry with his husband and business partner, Mish Tworkowski (their dog, Bobo, likes to help behind the counter as well). In Palm Beach, Singer is able to channel his prolific background as an architect into the elegant worlds he inhabits, whether they be that of fine jewelry or philanthropy. An extension of his love of all things horticulture, Singer currently serves as vice president of the board of directors of the Mounts Botanical Garden in West Palm Beach. When not working, you can find him cooking or tending to his large orchid collection.

Personal style: Tailored tropical or tropical tailored Collects: Chuck Taylor sneakers in many happy colors Can’t live without: A needlepoint belt that Mish had made for me with personal images stitched on it. Oldest item in my closet: A repurposed vintage Lilly Pulitzer tropical print pique shirt. It was originally an oversize woman’s blouse that I had turned into an Aloha shirt. I love it, except the buttons are on the reverse side, which still confuses me. Recent impulse purchase: I recently bought (and may never wear) a pink terry cloth 1950s cabana shirt with an alligator embroidery. Wouldn’t be caught dead in: For me, it’s really about comfort, so if it’s not comfortable it’s not an option. Most expensive purchase: A lovely Hermès opal-white sweater Must-have this season: I saw a great pair of shoes while traveling recently that were a hybrid between an espadrille and a moccasin—but they didn’t have them in my size. His definition of Palm Beach style: Tropical preppy.

Arvo Katajisto

Arvo Katajisto doesn’t follow trends—he sets them. A stylish fixture on Palm Beach’s social circuit, Katajisto was born in Finland but moved to Palm Beach County in 1956 and counted Lilly Pulitzer as a longtime friend. He began working at WPTV out of high school, rising in the station’s ranks for 22 years before moving to Hollywood to work as an actor. Since then, he has had hundreds of parts in various films and TV shows, but he is best known for his roles on Star Trek: The Next Generation. He continues to act and model when called upon to do so. He loves dressing outside of the box, but maintains a clean, casual look in his day to day.

Signature outfit: The Canadian tuxedo. Jeans and the denim shirt are all Levi’s. Oldest item in his closet: Me when I walk in. No, I bought my first Gucci shoes in the ’60s. They cost $35, and that was big money. I still love them. Lilly Love: I’m glad they brought the men’s line back. I wear my Lilly pants with a nice shirt to be casual, and then I wear them with a white dinner jacket and black tie for special events. Most impulsive purchase: A great ski outfit in Aspen. It’s my favorite place to ski, though I used to ski in Big Bear when I worked in Hollywood. Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Crocs. I have a pair, but I hate them. Most expensive purchase: A Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master I bought in 1970. It’s the kind they use for pilots. His definition of Palm Beach style: Cool and chic.

Agustin Arellano

While this professional polo player isn’t the only star athlete in his family (his father, Julio, is in the Polo Hall of Fame and his sister, Hope, is the only female American 10-goaler), Agustin Arellano is making his own mark in the sport. A seasonal Wellington resident, Arellano has won more than 20 USPA tournaments and claimed a silver medal in the 2022 FIP World Cup. Off the field, he is passionate about art and is pursuing a master’s degree in fashion and art business from the University of Madrid. His thesis will focus on his appreciation for nature as the ultimate inspiration for art, informed by his love of horses and life traveling for polo.

Personal style: 1990s Harrison Ford. I have two conflicting styles—I can be very, very preppy but also really relaxed. The only common denominator is almost everything has to be vintage. Collects: Linen shirts and Golden Goose sneakers Can’t live without: My dad’s Rolex Oyster that he won in a polo tournament and gifted to me. Will never get rid of: Everyone questioned me when I bought an all-white linen suit, but I have worn it many more times than I or anyone else expected. Love of Lilly: I think bringing menswear back to Lilly is genius. I am an art fanatic, and Lilly’s prints and the ideology behind the brand have always been so interesting to me. Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Sandals, if I’m not at the beach. His definition of Palm Beach style: You don’t see it anywhere else in the world. It’s dynamic and really fun. There are bold colors and a mix of old and new styles that really speak to me.

Story Credits:

Shot on location at The Brazilian Court Hotel, Palm Beach

Hair and makeup: Deborah Koepper, Deborah Koepper Beauty, Palm Beach

Photography assistant: Serena Woodward