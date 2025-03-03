The Paw Patrol

In 1924, a group of Palm Beach women gathered to discuss how to help the growing number of animals that had been abandoned by winter residents who had returned north. Following a published appeal for funds, several locals donated to help these forgotten four-legged friends. But there was always the sense that more needed to be done, and in a more organized way.

After incorporating in 1925, the Animal Rescue League began as a humble operation that Palm Beachers could join for $1 a year. But things took off in 1989, when Charles Norton Adams made a significant donation in memory of his animal-loving wife, Peggy. Since then, the nonprofit has been known as the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

The league now serves more than 35,000 animals a year in Palm Beach County and has earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator for its work. Its campus includes the Jane and Robert Grace Pavilion, which has a state-of-the-art pet resource center and center for veterinary care; the Lesly S. Smith Pet Adoption Center; the Berman Memorial Pet Gardens and Columbarium; the Raber Training Pavilion; and a bone-shaped lake with a walking path.

None of this would have been possible without the community’s support, says CEO Sue Berry, adding that “as we embark on the next chapter of our journey, we are excited to build upon our rich legacy and continue our mission with renewed energy and passion.”

With supporters like these, there’s no doubt that another remarkable century lies ahead.

Pauline Pitt

Pitt was photographed with her dogs Bean, Rosie, and Birdie. Birdie is a Peggy Adams rescue.

Pauline Pitt’s passion for pooches began with dachshunds, she says. (She has always had one of the lively low-slung pups at her side.) But Pitt explains that serving on the Peggy Adams board of directors for 14 years has brought many new animals into her life.

“If you sit on the board like I do and you read the mission statement about an animal that has been through the ringer, your heart goes out to them,” says Pitt, who is chairman of the board and has adopted six dogs and a cat from the league.

In 2024, Pitt chaired Peggy Adams’ fifty-third annual Christmas Ball, which raised more than $2 million to support the nonprofit’s programs and services.

“Seven days a week, all year long,” she says. “No matter what, our volunteers are there and are finding homes for unwanted dogs and cats. It’s just so wonderful.”

Connie Lacaillade

Lacaillade was photographed with her dog, Henry, and Bean, a 2-month-old Catahoula Leopard Dog mix, who has been adopted.

While living in Boston with her husband, Peter, Connie Lacaillade says she supported a lot of animal rescue organizations in the area, among them the Animal Rescue League of Boston, which honored her with a Champion for Animals award in 2019.

Lacaillade notes that while she was working with these organizations, she learned that only about 3 percent of charitable donations in the United States support animal welfare. “It was shocking to me,” she says, “and why I wanted to put my energies into this important work.”

When Lacaillade moved to Florida 15 years ago, she poured more of her energies into local animal welfare organizations. She became a fervent supporter of Peggy Adams events and joined its board of directors two years ago.

“It’s great to be part of an organization with so many interesting, kind, and like-minded people who are dedicated to helping the animals of Palm Beach County and beyond,” says Lacaillade.

James Berwind & Kevin Clark

Berwind and Clark were photographed with their dogs Brio, Scout, and Finn, all adopted from Peggy Adams.

When James Berwind was a little boy, he and his sister stood outside of a pet store ogling a cute little puppy that they begged their mother to buy.

“My mother said, ‘We never buy, we go to the ASPCA [American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals],’” he recalls. “That was the first time I heard about animals not having homes.”

The memory stayed with Berwind, who says he has “never not rescued when we’ve gotten a pet.” As soon as he and his husband, Kevin Clark, moved to Palm Beach in 2007, they became fervent Peggy Adams supporters. One of Berwind’s favorite programs at the rescue is Safety Net, which helps struggling local families care for their pets.

“I’m big on helping to keep pets with the owners for the pet’s sake and for the owner’s sake,” he says. “A lot of these pets may be the only family these people have.”

Emilia Fanjul Pfeifler

Pfeifler was photographed with Kafka, a 2-month-old domestic shorthair kitten. Kafka and siblings Reno, Kikoru, and Mina have all been adopted.

Emilia Fanjul Pfeifler grew up surrounded by animals on her family’s farm, but some of her fondest memories involve visiting the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League with her mother.

After moving back to Palm Beach with her husband, Brian, and their children in 2019, Pfeifler joined the Peggy Adams board in 2020. One of the ways she and her daughters are making a mark is by fostering many of the league’s kittens.

“In the last two years, we’ve fostered 30 kittens,” Pfeifler says. “They come two to three in a litter and have varying degrees of issues sometimes, so we take care of them when they come in and have been checked and had their shots. Once they get to two pounds, they go back to Peggy Adams, where they can be neutered and adopted.”

Stephanie Booth Shafran

Shafran was photographed with Diana, a 3-year-old Black Mouth Cur mix, who has been adopted.

Stephanie Booth Shafran knows that an animal’s well-being is dependent on its owner. That’s why it has always been important to her to advocate for animals that can’t speak for themselves.

“All they want is to be cared for and loved,” she says. “It is a privilege to be able to do that.”

After moving to Palm Beach four years ago, Shafran joined the Peggy Adams board of directors in 2022. Shafran has been among those ensuring that dogs are fostered during hurricanes and adopted by good families.

“We come across a lot of heart-wrenching stories, so we definitely try to jump in and help,” she says. “I’m so impressed with how professional and effective this organization is, whether it’s providing medical care to dogs in the community, running food drives, offering behavioral classes, or helping people keep their dogs. That, combined with the facilities and good adoption rate, is quite remarkable and impressive.”

Joanie Van der Grift

Van der Grift was photographed with her dogs Leo, Teddy, Janie, and Rosie. Janie and Rosie are Peggy Adams rescues.

When Peggy Adams board chairman emerita Jane Grace asked Joanie Van der Grift to join the board of directors in 2000, there was no saying no.

“She knew I loved dogs and animals,” Van der Grift says. “She also knew I was passionate about adopting and fostering.”

How passionate? Van der Grift flew to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the city in August 2005 and returned to Palm Beach with a commercial plane full of homeless pets. One was Pete the Poodle, who became a beloved member of Van der Grift’s family. Other adoptions followed—a bichon that was part of a puppy mill case, and two Havanese mixes whose owner passed away. Now Van der Grift is president of the Peggy Adams board of directors, which allows her to help even more creatures.

“It’s a wonderful organization that does so much,” she says. “I feel honored and fortunate to be part of it in my own small way.”

Danielle Moore & Lesly Smith

Moore was photographed with Sunshine, a 1-year-old red heeler/hound mix. Smith was photographed with Sport, a 2-year-old terrier mix. Both have been adopted.

Lesly Smith has been involved with Peggy Adams since the 1960s, when it was merely known as the Animal Rescue League. One of the first dogs Smith adopted from the organization was a “ratty little thing named Stormy that was with us for 14 years.”

Because of Smith’s involvement, her daughter, Palm Beach Mayor Danielle Moore, developed a passion for adopting animals and supporting the rescue too.

On April 1, 2021, Peggy Adams opened its Lesly S. Smith Pet Adoption Center, which provides a stress-free environment for pets to connect with their prospective families, adoption counseling, and a weather-friendly space where pets can play and receive behavioral training.

“We have such a wonderful staff that are all dedicated to the animals,” Smith says. “And [we’re] able to help other rescues get through the hurricane season by taking in their rescues until they can get up and running again.”