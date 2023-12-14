Palm Beach Symphony’s ‘Sounds of the Season’ Returns

Viewers of CBS 12 News and CW34, as well as those on Sinclair Broadcasting’s digital and streaming platforms, can catch Palm Beach Symphony’s festive holiday concert, Sounds of the Season, beginning December 23.

The hour-long concert, recorded at the Duncan Theater at Palm Beach State College, is scheduled to air on WPEC CBS 12 News on December 23 at 7 p.m., December 24 at 8 p.m., December 25 at 7 p.m., and December 28 at 9 p.m.; and WTVX CW 34 on December 25 at 6 p.m., December 29 at 7 p.m., December 31 at 6 p.m., and January 1 at 6 p.m.

Led by Palm Beach Symphony Music Director Gerard Schwarz, Sounds of the Season features masterworks from the great composers, as well as beloved holiday favorites “Silent Night,” “Ríu Ríu Chíu,” and “Veni, Veni Emmanuel.” The program includes Johann Sebastian Bach’s “O Little One Sweet,” selections from Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, and George Frideric Handel’s “Let the Bright Seraphim” and selections from Messiah.

For more information about the performances, visit palmbeachsymphony.org.