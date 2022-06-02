Paris Ballet and Dance Stages Season Finale

The Jupiter-based Paris Ballet and Dance will stage a season finale performance at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach June 11.

Dancers will present two end-of-year performances at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Rinker Playhouse, showcasing the best of ballet, modern, contemporary, neoclassical, jazz, and tap. Audiences will also be treated to a special guest performance by Ohio’s acclaimed Le Jeune Dance.

“While our season primarily focuses on ballet, our June performances are our chance to showcase the many other forms of dance that students learn at Paris Ballet and Dance,” said Jean-Hugues Feray, the dance school’s founder. “The performances will also feature ballet classics, such as Cinderella (featuring Raelin Flanigan and Maia DeOreo), excerpts from Swan Lake, and more. This is a perfect performance for people of all ages who love dance and want to enjoy a quality afternoon or evening at the Kravis Center supporting the next generation of young dancers.”

The performances will also showcase the talents of students in Feray’s prestigious Paris Ballet Conservatory, an elite accelerated training program for students preparing for professional dance careers.

“This is the last chance for local residents to see some of our recent graduates perform before they move on to start professional dance careers or head off to college,” Feray said. “Performers will include Devon Luxton, who will be joining the training program at the Dutch National Ballet Academy in The Netherlands, and Clare Keavy, who will be joining the trainee program at The Sarasota Ballet. I am so proud of all of our talented and hardworking students.”

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by calling the Kravis Center box office at (561) 832-7469 or online here.

