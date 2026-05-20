Paris Ballet and Dance Students Take the Stage

The prestigious Jupiter-based Paris Ballet and Dance will showcase its annual Spring Performance at the Kravis Center May 24 at 7:30 p.m.

The show will feature the Cinderella Suite and other works across ballet, modern, contemporary, neo-classical, tap, and jazz, all performed by the school’s talented students. Paris Ballet alum and Utah’s Ballet West II company member Mario Mery will guest star as Cinderella’s Prince.

New this year, audiences will be treated to a special presentation of Five Brahms Waltzes in the Manner of Isadora Duncan, performed by American Ballet Theater Principal Skylar Brandt and her fiancé Vladimir Rumyantsev, who is an internationally-acclaimed pianist.

Five Brahms Waltzes in the Manner of Isadora Duncan is performed by arrangement with The Frederick Ashton Foundation, and is one of more tha 100 ballets choreographed by Sir Frederick Ashton. The piece is presented as part of the Ashton Worldwide 2024-2028 festival and is presented in collaboration with Lola Abigail Koch of Ballet Support Foundation.

Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased through the Kravis Center box office at (561) 832-7469 or at kravis.org.