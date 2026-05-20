Catch a Flick at Glazer Hall’s Summer Cinema Series

Glazer Hall will launch its Summer Cinema Series, a weekly showcase of new releases, summer blockbusters, anniversary screenings of classic films, and family-friendly favorites.

The series begins with The Devil Wears Prada 2 May 22-24 and 29-31. Enjoy an intimate cinema experience complete with concessions, full bar, and a waterfront terrace for pre-show mingling.

Additional first-run films in the series include Disclosure Day, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Minions & Monsters, The Odyssey, and more. Moviegoers can also expect documentaries and special anniversary film screenings.

Glazer Hall will also continue The Andrew Henley Sullivan Family Film Series, made possible by the Collis Foundation, which features sensory-friendly screenings in the morning and traditional screenings in the early afternoon. As part of this series, audiences will enjoy Mary Poppins on June 14 and Zootopia on August 30.

Doors open 30 minutes before each screening, with most films beginning at 4 or 7 p.m. Reserved seating is available.

Tickets and the summer schedule are available at glazerhall.org.