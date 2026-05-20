Spend Memorial Day at Mounts Botanical Garden

Mounts Botanical Garden in West Palm Beach will celebrate Memorial Day by opening to the public on May 25, offering a rare opportunity to explore the garden’s more than 7,000 plants on a day it is usually closed to the public

To honor those who serve, active-duty military members and veterans can will enjoy free admission on Memorial Day. Spread over 20 acres, the garden is officially in spring bloom, with thousands of tropical and subtropical plants, plus South Florida natives, blooming at their fullest.

Guests can also stop by the newly renovated Vintage Shop, which offers rare items, from unique planters to special botanical treasures.

For more information, visit mounts.org.