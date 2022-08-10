Planta Launches Happy Hour

Planta West Palm Beach in The Square recently unveiled a new happy hour menu, available Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Patrons are privy to $6 plant-based snacks such as the ahi watermelon tostado, yucca fries with truffle aioli, and nachos with kimchi de gallo, black beans, vegan queso, jalapeño, and cilantro. Wash it all down with $7 sips, including the 24-Carrot Magic with vodka, carrot, ginger, and lemon, and the Beet Drop with rye whiskey, rosemary beet, lemon, and ginger. A daily selection of $5 beer and wine is also available.