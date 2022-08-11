Brightline Introduces Concert Rides

Brightline has forged a partnership with West Palm Beach’s iThink Financial Amphitheater, perfect for concert goers traveling to the venue from Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Brightline will offer a late night train from West Palm Beach leaving at 11:58 p.m., southbound to Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Brightline will also offer complimentary shuttles to and from the amphitheater and the West Palm Beach station with a dedicated pick up and drop off area.

The partnership will kick off with the Jack Johnson concert on August 18, and continue with the Dave Matthews Band concerts on August 20 and 21, and Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire on August 26.

Shuttles will depart from the station to iTHINK 10 minutes after the train arrives into the station at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. Post-concert shuttles will depart iThink Financial Amphitheater beginning at 10:30 p.m., with last departure at 11:15 p.m., or 15 minutes after the show ends, whichever is later.