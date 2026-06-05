Polo Season is Underway in England

While the high goal polo season in Wellington has ended, it’s just getting started in England with some familiar faces.
The season, one of the most prestigious alongside Argentina and Wellington, is already under way with the first two recently completed tournaments, Justerini & Brooks Prince of Wales Trophy at Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club and Trippetts Challenge at Cowdray Park.
Legendary Adolfo Cambiaso, one of the winningest players at the National Polo Center, has already lost his season-opening tournament with his La Dolfina Jindal teammates Naveen Jindal, 0, Rufino Merlos, 6, and Gonzalo Ferrari, 7. Cambiaso, who was playing some of his cloned horses, has not won the Justerini & Brooks Prince of Wales Trophy since 2017.
In a thrilling game despite rain, windy conditions, and low fan turnout, Cibao La Pampa’s 8-goaler Paco de Narvaez, Juan Pepa, 2, Ollie Cudmore, 5 and Toly Ulloa, 7, rallied in the final minutes of regulation to take an 8-7 lead with back-to-back goals by de Narvaez, who rode off Cambiaso hard before scoring. Ferrari’s 30-yard penalty conversion with five seconds left sent the game into overtime, where Pepa scored the golden goal with 4:51 to win 9-8. Both teams combined for 21 missed shots.
After three runner-up finishes in the tournament, Cudmore was named Most Valuable Player.
“Really happy to have won it, we lost three finals and I was pretty desparate to tick it off the list,” said Cudmore in a post-game interview with British Polo Review. “We have a really fun team with great guys. Juan is a great guy to play for, and Toly and Paco are great teammates. We have really good team spirit. We’re having fun. So far it’s been great.
“We started a bit slow,” Cudmore added. “We knew it was going to be a tough game. Luck was with us today and Juan scored an amazing goal.”
Antu Walung Rumba, aged 12, played by de Narvaez and bred and owned by Francisco de Narvaez, was Best Playing Pony.
At the Trippetts Challenge, teenage sensation Lorenzo Chavanne, 18, took up where he left off in the Gauntlet of Polo. His team, Balanz Capital La Hechicera won with an impressive 17-6 victory over defending champion Gaston (Jean-Paul Luskic, Beltran Lauhle, Pelon Sterling and Cruz Heguy) in a battle of the unbeatens. The Trippetts Challenge, featuring teams up to 22 goals, is considered one of the most competitive high goal tournaments.
Balanz Capital La Hechicera shut out Gaston in the third and fourth chukkers with Chavanne scoring six goals in two chukkers for a 10-3 lead after four chukkers. Chavanne was joined by Pilot teammate and 10-goaler Jeta Castagnola, Ned Hine, and patrons Pablo Galante and Claudio Porcel. Chavanne swept MVP and Best Playing Pony honors with V8 Back Home.
Chavanne, winner of the USPA Gold Cup and U.S. Open with Pilot, MVP in both tournaments, and best mounted in the Gauntlet with the top string, is playing a new string in England.
Also playing across the pond are Juan Martin Nero, Hilario Ulloa, Polito Pieres, Barto Castagnola, Sapo Caset, Gonzalito Pieres, Tommy Panelo, Benjamin Panelo, Pablo MacDonough, Diego Cavanagh, Nico Pieres, Francisco Elizalde, Louis Hine, Chris Mackenzie, Tommy Beresford, Juan Martin Zubia, Mackie Weisz, Matt Perry, and Hazel Jackson.
In addition to Adolfo Cambiaso, his son Poroto returns. At 51, Adolfo Cambiaso was recently lowered from 10 to 9 goals in the U.S. Poroto Cambiaso remains at 10 goals and is playing for La Dolfina Marques De Riscal with Alejandro Aznar, Simon Prado, and Félix Esain.
The most prestigious and coveted tournaments in England are the 22-goal Cartier Queen’s Cup which gets under way this week at Guards Polo Club and British Polo Open for the Cowdray Gold Cup at Cowdray Park, considered the “Home of British Polo,” where more than 400 matches are played.
Twenty high goal teams will compete either in the 22, 18, and 16 goal tournaments. All tournaments are free to view live and on demand on polocamtv.
Updates from The States
Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, celebrating its 115th anniversary, has attracted some top teams and players for the season, with tournament games on Fridays and Sundays. The 12- and 16-goal leagues run through August and feature the July 24 to August 9 USPA Silver Cup and August 14–30 USPA America Cup and Pacific Coast Open.
Among players expected to compete are Jesse Bray, Nachi Viana, Hilario Figueras, Santino Magrini, Geronimo Obregon, Santi Torres, Lucas Criado, Carlitos Gracida, and brothers Lucas and Nico Escobar.
Hope Arellano, the only U.S. woman rated at 10 goals and to win the Women’s Argentine Open, may miss most of the season after being sidelined for three months with a serious neck injury. She recently returned to riding her horses at her family’s Aiken farm.
Mrs. Momma Bear, winners of the Outback Cup, will make its California debut with patron Lee Evans, Santi Torres, and brothers Hunter and Harrison Azzaro in the 12-goal. Hall of Famer and former 10-goaler Mike Azzaro will replace Evans in the 16-goal.
Meadow Brook, the oldest polo club in the U.S. will open its season in June and features two USPA tournaments, Zero Goal Invitational Challenge and 12-goal prize money tournament in July. The club is led by owner and Dracary’s padron Chetan Krishna, polo director Brandon Phillips and academy manager Kylie Sheehan. In past seasons it has attracted Mariano Aguerre, Antonio Aguerre, Jeff Hall, Gringo Colombres, Lerin Zubiaurre, Kris Kampsen, Facundo Obregon, and Nick Manifold.
2026 British Schedule and Teams
22-Goal Tournaments
- May 19 to June 14: The Queen’s Cup at Guards Polo Club
- June 11–20: Warwickshire Cup at Cirencester Park Polo Club
- June 23 to July 19: British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup at Cowdray Park Polo Club
- July 6–19: British Ladies Open Championship (22-goal) at Cowdray Park Polo Club
18-Goal Tournaments
- May 18 to June 7: Duke of Sutherland Cup at Cowdray Park Polo Club.
- June 10–26: Apsley Cup at Cirencester Park Polo Club.
- July 1–18: Indian Empire Shield at Guards Polo Club.
- July 29 to August 2: Challenge Cup at Cowdray Park Polo Club.
Team Sponsors and Players
22-goals
- Jehangiri: Gonzalo Pieres Jr. 7, Sapo Caset 8, Rosendo Torreguitar 7, Muhammad Jehangiri 0.
- Kazak: Sébastien Aguettant 0, Nico Pieres 8, Francisco Elizalde 9, León Donoso 5.
- Park Place: Andrey Borodin/Leo Stuart 0, Hilario Ulloa 9, Jerónimo del Carril 7, Louis Hine 6.
- UAE: HH Sheikha Maitha Al Maktoum 0, Lukin Monteverde 8, Juan Martín Nero 9, Hugo Taylor 5.
- Ojo Caliente: Ana Escobedo 0, Facundo Sola 8, Alfredo Cappella 8, Martín Podestá 6.
- Ferne Park: Jonathan Rothermere 0, Joaco Pittaluga 7, Facundo Pieres 9, Chris Mackenzie 6.
- Gaston: Jean Paul Lusik 0, Cruz Heguy 7, David Stirling 8, Beltrán Laulhe 7.
- Dubai: Tariq Albwardy 0, Barto Castagnola 9, Santos Merlos 6, Antonio Heguy 7.
- Balanz Capital: Claudio Porcel 0, Jeta Castagnola 10, Ned Hine 5, Lorenzo Chavanne 7.
- La Dolfina Jindal: Naveen Jindal 0, Rufino Merlos 6, Gonzalo Ferrari 7, Adolfo Cambiaso 9.
- La Dolfina Marques de Riscal: Alejandro Aznar 0, Poroto Cambiaso 10, Simon Prado 6, Félix Esain 6.
- Akasha: Alexandre Garese 0, Facundo Fernández Llorente 7, Pablo MacDonough 9, Santiago Laborde 6.
- Cibao La Pampa/Murus Sanctus: Juan Pepa,2, Ollie Cudmore, 5, Paco de Narvaez, 8, Toly Ulloa, 7.
- White Crane: Alexi Calvert-Ansari 0, Pablo Pieres 10, Tomás Beresford 7, Matt Perry 5.
- Black Bears: Guy Schwarzenbach 2, Estanislao Darritchon 3, Tommy Panelo 9, Benjamin Panelo 8.
- Sujah Indian Tigers: Jaisal Singh 0, Juan Martín Zubia 8, Juan Britos 8, Marcos Araya 6.
- Signet Segavas: Tommy Severn 5, Luke Wiles 4, Alfredo Bigatti 7, Matías Mac Donough 6.
- Aureus: Jake Coventry 2, Mark Tomlinson 5, Diego Cavanagh 8, Teo Lacau 7
- Shoreline: Adebayo Karim, 2, Ed Banner-Eve, 5, Rufino Bensadon, 7, Alejandro Muzzio, 8.
22-goals
- Amanara: Nicky Sen 0, Santiago Chavanne 6, Lorenzo Chavanne 7, Ollie Cudmore 5.
- Emlor Network: Spencer McCarthy 1, Will Harper 5, Max Charlton 6, Javier Guerrero 6.
- Emlor Bkack: James McCarthy 2, Hugo Taylor 5, Ed Banner Eve 5, Benja Urquiza 6.
- Standing Rock: Pierandrea Muller 3, Simon Prado 6, José Araya 5, Jack Hyde 4.
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White Crane: Jasmine Calvert-Ansari 0, Matt Perry 5, Mackie Weisz 6, Felipe Dabas 6.
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