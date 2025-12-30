Pom Voyage Cocktail Recipe

As we turn the page to a new year, an elegant toast can set the tone for what lies ahead. The Jack Rose and the Sidecar are two classic cocktails that subtly honor new beginnings. Born during Prohibition, the Jack Rose, with its vibrant hue, reflects strength and renewal, while the Sidecar’s timeless balance of citrus and spirit exudes grace and resilience. Both serve as perfect inspirations for this reimagined New Year’s sip. The warm, fruity notes of apple brandy evoke abundance, while the pomegranate juice reminds us of fruitful possibilities. A delicate bee pollen sugar rim adds a subtle sweetness—an understated touch for a celebration of new beginnings.

Pom Voyage

Ingredients

1 1 / 2 oz. Calvados (apple brandy)

1 / 2 oz. Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao

1 / 2 oz. fresh lemon juice

1 / 2 oz. pomegranate juice

Bee pollen sugar for rim

Pomegranate seeds or lemon twist for garnish (optional)

Rim a chilled glass with lemon juice and dip it into a mixture of bee pollen and sugar. Add the Calvados, dry curaçao, lemon juice, and pomegranate juice to a shaker and shake with ice until well chilled. Strain into the prepared glass. Garnish with pomegranate seeds or a twist of lemon.