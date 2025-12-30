Tropical Smokehouse Expands to Delray

One of West Palm Beach’s most popular locally owned eateries has found a new home in Delray Beach. Tropical Smokehouse, chef Rick Mace’s ode to Florida barbecue, recently opened along Atlantic Avenue. It is the latest venture from Mace and his business partner, Jason Lakow, who together operate the original Tropical Smokehouse on South Dixie Highway as well as Tropical BBQ Market and the adjacent Juicy Cocktail Bar in downtown West Palm.

Lakow notes that Delray felt like a natural expansion for the brand. “Delray is a beach town, [and] Florida barbecue is all about beachy live-fire cooking,” he says. “Our flavors—Caribbean, Latin, Southern American—are definitely more representative of the culture here, even though it’s only 20 minutes from our first location.”

Tropical Smokehouse Delray operates out of the former home of Pour & Famous, and Lakow explains that they kept some of that “tavern-esque vibe” but still made the space their own. Think: an open kitchen counter, high-top tables in the bar (delivering more happy hour spots), and flexible seating for groups of up to eight. The Delray outpost also boasts a large outdoor area with seating for as many as 60 guests.

As for the food, expect core Tropical Smokehouse mains and sides—brisket, ribs, and mac and cheese among them—plus some Delray exclusives. “There are several new items that we are very excited to share,” says Lakow. “The crispy shrimp burger, sesame chop salad, and jerk chicken are just a few of these. We have also leaned into our old-fashion hamburgers and crinkle-cut fries.”

Hungry for even more? Tropical Smokehouse will host the fourth annual Smoke and Sunshine live-fire cooking festival at its West Palm Beach location January 24. Tickets start at $99 and include food from barbecue heavyweights from across the country. Proceeds benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).