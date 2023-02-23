Preservation Foundation to Host Dinner Dance

The Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach will step back in time for its highly-anticipated annual Dinner Dance March 3 at 7 p.m. in Bradley Park. Guests will journey to the “Golden Age of Palm Beach” at the forty-first annual gala, which gathers Palm Beach society to celebrate the island’s iconic architecture and natural beauty.

This year’s distinguished co-chairs, who are both trustees of the Preservation Foundation, are: Pauline Pitt, a prolific philanthropist and community icon who currently serves as Chairman Emeritus of the Foundation; and renowned fine jewelry designer Mish Tworkowski, who relocated his New York City studio to Palm Beach in 2021 and has garnered a discerning international following for his statement-making designs.

The Dinner Dance will recall the glamour of the 1920s with creative direction by design impresario Ken Fulk. The celebrated interior designer has been recognized by Architectural Digest’s AD 100 and Elle Décor’s A-List, and has earned a James Beard Award nomination for restaurant design. Floral and event designer extraordinaire, Lewis Miller, who opened a studio in Palm Beach last year, will craft an impressive display of flowers and other surprise elements that will be revealed on event night.

“We are thrilled that such an amazing team of visionaries will help us welcome a new Golden Age of Palm Beach,” said Amanda Skier, president and CEO of the Preservation Foundation. “By honoring the rich history in our town, we will surely continue to inspire the community to learn about and protect the places that make Palm Beach special. It has been especially rewarding and meaningful for the team to work closely with our wonderful Archivist, Marie Penny, to highlight some spectacular historic imagery that will surprise and delight this year’s guests.”

A grand tent will be erected in Bradley Park for the third time since the organization began holding its gala in the park in 2020 (event was virtual in 2021). The waterfront park serves as the site of the town-serving beautification project that the Preservation Foundation completed in 2018. All proceeds from the event will benefit the foundation’s education programs and advocacy efforts.